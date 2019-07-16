Alleged move to derail case against preacher

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Malappuram Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has served a show-cause notice on the government boys’ home superintendent in Tavanoor in Malappuram district for his serious lapse in a POCSO case involving a religious preacher.

The superintendent failed to provide the crucial supporting staff to a 14-year-old victim during his deposition before the magistrate. The result was that the minor who was the victim of the alleged sexual harassment at the hands of the preacher and his assistant turned hostile during deposition.

Abdul Wahab Sakhafi Mampad is the religious preacher against whom Nilambur police had filed a POCSO case a couple of days back. The case was that Sakhafi and his assistant had sexually used children at a Dars (religious school) at Mampad. The incident came to light during counselling given by Childline officials to the students.

“The Malappuram Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had issued a written order to the superintendent to assign a supporting staff while the minor deposed before the magistrate. The engagement of the supporting staff was to ensure mental support to the minor while deposing,” said Malappuram CWC chairman Shajesh Bhaskar.

The boy had strongly stood with the case throughout detailing the harrowing experiences he had from the accused. Legal experts point that as the boy has turned hostile now, it would be easy for the accused to escape from punishment.

After filing the case, the boy was placed in the Tavanoor children’s home and now he had been sent back home. This has also raised eyebrows as the boy’s parents and relatives do not want to proceed with the case against the preacher. “The boy’s kin has falsely stated that the injury on the minor’s body was caused after he bumped into a door in the house,” said a source.

According to sources, more children were subjected to sexual assault in the Dars which has 31 children studying classes 8 to 12. “During counselling, students had revealed the prevalence of mutual sexual relationships among themselves besides being subjected to harassment,” said the source. When Childline members visited the Dars, there was not even a register mentioning the number of students studying there.