CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls for consensus on building new Kerala

Elaborating on the rebuilding activities, the Chief Minister said the government wants to arrive at a common perspective for the state’s development.

Senior journalists listen to the Chief Minister’s address at the Editors’ Meet held as part of the Rebuild Kerala Development Partners Conclave | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rebuilding basic infrastructure including rural roads, livelihood packages and irrigation schemes would be the focus areas in the first phase of rebuilding Kerala. Addressing the Editors’ Meet in connection with the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) here on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a consensus to rebuild the flood-ravaged state.

At the meeting called to consider suggestions and opinions from the heads of media organisations, Pinarayi underscored the need for the support and cooperation of the masses under the guidance of the state government. The media could play a major role in this regard, especially in the backdrop of reluctance from certain corners to relocate their homes, he said.  

Elaborating on the rebuilding activities, the Chief Minister said the government wants to arrive at a common perspective for the state’s development. A year after the mid-August floods,  financial assistance for rehabilitation and reconstruction of houses still continues.

“Some people are reluctant to relocate from vulnerable areas where construction would not be possible due to high disaster risk. The media can play a major role in educating them. The government aims to relocate people who stay in areas which face a constant threat of waterlogging or sea erosion,” said Pinarayi.

According to government data, a total of 1.35 lakh appeals were received till the end of January this year. The period of appeals was later extended till March 31, during which the government received 15,000 more appeals.

Pinarayi claimed that almost half of these appeals have been disposed of till date. With demands from various corners, the deadline for appeals was extended again till June end, which led to a total of around 2.5 lakh appeals being filed. The government will ensure that no deserving individual is left without assistance, the chief minister assured.

Elaborating on the approach adopted in RKI, Pinarayi said the government has opted to take a scientific approach, with the assistance of international agencies like the UN and World Bank. He also pointed out the need to ensure speedy implementation of the same. A consensus is needed for developmental matters, he reiterated.  Pinarayi also responded to suggestions and opinions put forth by senior journalists at the meet.

RKI CEO V Venu said rebuilding would be undertaken after taking into consideration various aspects including disaster vulnerability, various construction technologies, policies for land use, environment and climate change.

State to benefit from programme
Improved river basin planning and water infrastructure operations management, water supply and sanitation services
Resilient and sustainable agriculture, enhanced agriculture risk insurance
Improved resilience of core road network
Unified and more up to date land records in high-risk areas
Risk-based urban planning and strengthened expenditure planning by urban local bodies
Strengthened fiscal and public financial management capacity of the state

