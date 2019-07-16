Custodial death: Statement of jail authorities recorded

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Prisons DIG S Santosh on Monday collected the statements of Mavelikkara jail authorities in connection with the death of M J Jacob, 68, of Kumarakom.

“The probe is to find if there was any failure or fault from the jail authorities in the death of Jacob. The report will be submitted to the Prisons DGP,’’ he told reporters. The DIG had sought a detailed report from the jail superintendent on the incident.

The Alappuzha district crime branch team led by DySP N R Jayaraj, is also probing the death. Jacob was found dead in the cell of Mavelikkara special sub-jail on March 21. He was arrested by Tiruvalla police based on a complaint of financial fraud but, was found dead in the cell next day.