Film producers Assn building to have digital mastering facility

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to help the producers from the Malayalam film industry save cost, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) will set up a facility to make the master copy ready for digital distributors like UFO and Qube. At present, the mastering of the final copy for screening is done in the facilities set up by digital distributors. According to the office-bearers of KFPA, the facility will help the producers to save the exorbitant charges levied by the digital distributors.

The mastering unit will come in the new building that was inaugurated here on Monday. Apart from the mastering facility, the multi-storeyed building at Arangath Cross Road in Pulleppady, Kochi will also have a preview theatre, auditorium, office space and rooms to accommodate guests. Actor Madhu inaugurated the new building in the presence of actors Mammootty and Mohanlal.

“Without a producer, a movie will not happen. The office-bearers of the producers association have mentioned here about their hardships in making the dream of having their own building a reality. Likewise, it is equally difficult to make a movie by coordinating between various departments involved in film production. It again underlines the importance of a producer to a movie,” Madhu said. Mammootty and Mohanlal also spoke on the occasion.