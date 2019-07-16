Home States Kerala

In a first, Kerala govt to partner World Bank in Resilient Programme

Assistance is the first tranche of the $500 million to be provided by the bank for insulating state against the fallout of natural disasters and climate change

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank, India, on Monday said the bank is to provide $250 million loan for Resilient Kerala Programme (RKP), with further support to be extended on delivery. He told reporters here Government of India, Government of Kerala and World Bank had on June 28 inked a loan agreement for the programme meant to enhance the state’s resilience against natural disasters and climate change.

Ahmad said the country’s future lies with the states and that this is the first time  World Bank is working with a state government. The Resilient Kerala Programme aims to strengthen Kerala’s institutional and financial capacity to protect assets and livelihood of poor and vulnerable sections through inclusive and participatory approach. “The bank is supporting Kerala through a mechanism of state partnership in priority areas such as transport, livelihood and urban planning,” he said.

According to Ahmad, the development programme loan will complement the overall budget and it will be a Government of Kerala programme. Since Kerala is a highly urbanised state, the modus operandi to be adopted here depends on the nature of work involved. The country partnership framework is between Government of India and World Bank and taking a cue from this, others are going in for state-level partnerships, Ahmad said.

Balakrishna Menon, World Bank India task team leader for the programme, said, “The support extended by the bank will not only provide additional financial resources but also help leverage other development partners and connect the state to lessons from global good practices”.

