Missing MTech student Shyan Padmanabhan found dead

The body was recovered on Monday evening during a search conducted by the University staff after they noticed a foul odour emanating from the forest.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:50 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of Shyan Padmanabhan, a native of Vatakara and a second-year MTech student at the College of Engineering (CET) in Thiruvananthapuram, who went missing from July 8, was recovered from the forest deep inside Kerala University campus at Kariavattom. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The body was recovered on Monday evening during a search conducted by the University staff after they noticed a foul odour emanating from the forest. The body was in an advanced stage of decay. It was spotted about a kilometre away from the spot where the police and other agencies had conducted search earlier. A suicide note was also found from the bag lying beside it. Kazhakoottam police said the suicide note mentioned depression as the reason behind the extreme step. Shyan had been using medicines to ward off depression, the police sources added.

Shyan, who was staying with his sister and brother-in-law at their residence at Pangappara, went missing a week ago. Shyan had told his family members that he was going to the library. When he failed to turn up by night and was incommunicado over his mobile phone, the family registered a complaint with Kazhakuttom Cyber City Assistant Commissioner.

During the probe, Shyan’s mobile was located near Kariavattom. The police later checked the CCTV cameras installed inside the campus and found that Shyan had gone on the campus. A manhunt was launched for Shyan with the help of the scuba diving team of the Fire and Rescue Services and the police dog squad.

However, the search did not yield any result. The inquest was conducted late in the evening and the body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital. An autopsy will be performed on the body on Tuesday.

