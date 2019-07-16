Home States Kerala

No power restriction in Kerala till July 31

There will not be any restriction on power in the state till July 31, KSEB Chairman N S Pillai told the media after a high level meeting of the state electricity board.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any restriction on power in the state till July 31, KSEB Chairman N S Pillai told the media after a high level meeting of the state electricity board.Pillai said that the slight improvement in monsoon had prompted the decision.KSEB hopes to meet the requirement through local production and the power from the central pool.

He added that further moves will be taken after the board meeting scheduled on August 1.He said that according to weather forecast, monsoon will improve and by mid August rains at the catchment area will be higher than the normal level. He assured that if the monsoon is as predicted then there will not be any power restrictions during this season.It is to be noted that the dams have only 12% of the total capacity. The Board expects the situation to improve with the monsoon. However only one third of the power consumed by the state is produced from hydel projects.

The board meeting noted that while the state was receiving 2710 MW of power from outside, there was a shortage of 550 MW to 690 MW during these days and that board had managed to buy power at reduced rates to ensure uninterrupted supply to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB power cut load shedding
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp