No power restriction in Kerala till July 31

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any restriction on power in the state till July 31, KSEB Chairman N S Pillai told the media after a high level meeting of the state electricity board.Pillai said that the slight improvement in monsoon had prompted the decision.KSEB hopes to meet the requirement through local production and the power from the central pool.

He added that further moves will be taken after the board meeting scheduled on August 1.He said that according to weather forecast, monsoon will improve and by mid August rains at the catchment area will be higher than the normal level. He assured that if the monsoon is as predicted then there will not be any power restrictions during this season.It is to be noted that the dams have only 12% of the total capacity. The Board expects the situation to improve with the monsoon. However only one third of the power consumed by the state is produced from hydel projects.

The board meeting noted that while the state was receiving 2710 MW of power from outside, there was a shortage of 550 MW to 690 MW during these days and that board had managed to buy power at reduced rates to ensure uninterrupted supply to the public.