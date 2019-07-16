Permit private vehicles to go to Pampa: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the government to permit private vehicles from Nilakkal to Pampa during monthly and special poojas at Sabarimala. The court said if there is any rush and traffic congestion, the authorities can regulate the movement of vehicles.

The court said the vehicles should return to Nilakkal after dropping devotees as there is no parking space at Pampa.

The court issued the order when a report by the Advocate Commissioner seeking a directive to the government to consider removing the restrictions came up for hearing.