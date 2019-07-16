'Six lakh homes to get water connections in 2 years’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty said six lakh families would be provided with new piped water connections in the next two years.“Priority will be given to areas that depend on water supplied by tankers. A list of water-starved locations across 140 assembly constituencies will be drawn for the purpose,” he added.

The decision was taken during a quarterly review of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Monday. The plan is to provide three lakh new connections in a year. KWA will bear half the cost while the rest will come from the panchayat, MLA and MP funds. Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will be utilised to give 55,000 new connections in the next 10 months, free of cost.

Each connection is expected to cost Rs 15,000. Families in flood-affected districts will get priority. The minister said offices of KWA will be run in a transparent and efficient manner.“A list will be prepared on pipe leakages under an assistant engineer. The efficiency of officers will be rated and rewards will be given,” said Krishnankutty.