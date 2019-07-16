Home States Kerala

'Six lakh homes to get water connections in 2 years’

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty said six lakh families would be provided with new piped water connections in the next two years.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty said six lakh families would be provided with new piped water connections in the next two years.“Priority will be given to areas that depend on water supplied by tankers. A list of water-starved locations across 140 assembly constituencies will be drawn for the purpose,” he added.

The decision was taken during a quarterly review of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Monday. The plan is to provide three lakh new connections in a year. KWA will bear half the cost while the rest will come from the panchayat, MLA and MP funds. Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund will be utilised to give 55,000 new connections in the next 10 months, free of cost.

Each connection is expected to cost Rs 15,000. Families in flood-affected districts will get priority. The minister said offices of KWA will be run in a transparent and efficient manner.“A list will be prepared on pipe leakages under an assistant engineer. The efficiency of officers will be rated and rewards will be given,” said Krishnankutty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Krishnankutty Kerala Water Authority
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp