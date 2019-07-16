Stabbing case suspects in rank list: Kerala PSC orders probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced an internal vigilance probe into how the prime accused in the University College stabbing case topped the rank list in the police constable recruitment examination.

The rank list for KAP Battalion (Kasaragod) created controversy after three accused in the case, including first accused Sivarenjith and second accused Naseem made it to the first and 28th ranks, respectively. P P Pranav, another accused in the case of stabbing Akhil Chandran in University College on July 12, got second rank in the examination conducted by the PSC.

The decision came a day after police found fake seals and university answer sheets from the house of Sivarenjith in Thiruvananthapuram. “All allegations related to the examination and results involving Sivaranjith and Nazeem will be investigated by the vigilance.” said PSC chairman M K Sakeer. He said the report would be submitted within a month.

The PSC would not give the advise memos (for appointment) to these three accused till the probe gets over. The PSC chairman, however, said there was no irregularity in allotting the Thiruvananthapuram centre as the applicants had the option to choose centres. There were 2,989 applicants including the accused who wrote the examination in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sivarenjith got 78.33 marks and topped the list with an additional 13.58 marks under the sports quota. The rank list was published on July 1. University College witnessed tense scenes after students staged a protest when Akhil was stabbed allegedly by a group of SFI activists on July 12.

Seven students suspended

The University College council, which met on Monday, formally issued orders suspending seven former SFI leaders. The meeting, chaired by the Additional Director of Collegiate Education, decided to convert the room, used by SFI unit members for many years as their office, into a classroom. In more embarrassment for the college and the varsity, answer sheets and the official seal of an Assistant Professor’ were also recovered while clearing the SFI unit office later in the day. This has raised serious questions on the credibility of examinations conducted by the university.

BJP state president calls for CBI probe

T’Puram: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has called for a CBI investigation into the incidents at University College. He was addressing media persons here on Monday. He said that University college cannot be allowed to become a nursery to nurture CPM criminals. He said that the clinical precision with which the victim was stabbed was in the ways of a trained killer. He also accused the accused of stabbing the victim.

‘SFI leader’s house is PSC office now’

Kozhikode: Houses of SFI activists at Thiruvananthapuram functions as the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) office, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday. He was talking after inaugurating a protest march towards the City Corporation office, demanding immediate action in the recovery of plain answer sheets and the college seal from the house of the main accused of University College attack.