Tribunal intervenes in KAP IV Battalion selection

KOCHI: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has said that the finalisation of selection proceedings to the post of civil police officers in the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) IV Battalion will be subject to further orders of the tribunal.

Incidentally, the SFI activists accused in the case related to the murder attempt on a student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram are among the candidates in the KAP IV Battalion rank list.

The tribunal bench, comprising chairman Justice T R Ramachandran Nair and member V Somasundaran, issued the order on a petition filed by 10 candidates seeking to stay all further proceedings and to restrain the Public Service Commission (PSC) from publishing the final select list of civil police officers. The tribunal also issued a notice to the Public Service Commission, the Kasaragod district officer of PSC and the state government. The tribunal issued the order on July 5 while considering the complaint alleging irregularities in the physical fitness test. According to the petitioners, the physical fitness test was not videographed by the authorities.