Home States Kerala

Alappuzha: Authorities to move HC against govt bid to reduce resort’s penalty

Published: 17th July 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha municipal council on Tuesday decided to approach the High Court against the recent government decision to reduce the penalty imposed for the illegal constructions at the Lake Palace Resort.

The council has also recommended action against municipal secretary S Jahangir, who collected tax from the resort, despite the council decision not to do so, said municipal chairman Thomas Joseph. The opposition LDF, however, expressed their dissatisfaction over the council’s recommendation. The municipality had imposed a fine of Rs 1.17 crore from the resort owners for 16 illegal constructions.

The resort owners had then appealed against the decision following which regional joint director V R Raju of the Urban Affairs Department conducted an inspection of the resort in May.

He then submitted a report downplaying the findings of the municipality and suggested a reduction in fine to resort owners.

However, the municipal council which met last month rejected the recommendation to reduce the fine and observed the government had no right to intervene in the matter.

It also suggested the resort owners can file an appeal before the Tribunal for Local Self-Government Institutions.

Contrary to the municipality stand, the government issued a fresh order, last week, directing the municipality to issue license to the resort after accepting the reduced fine which was brought down to Rs 32.28 lakh.

Latest order
The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose on July 11 cited the Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act and directed the Alappuzha municipal secretary to implement the government order based on the report of the regional joint director.

