Crime Branch to probe seizure of answer sheets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will probe the incident wherein blank answer sheets of Kerala University were found at the residence of an accused in the stabbing case, said state police chief Loknath Behera. Four bundles of answer sheets were recovered from the house of Sivarenjith, who had allegedly stabbed Akhil Chandran on the University College campus. Later, blank answer sheets were also found at the College Union room. Behera said the police would not allow criminals inside the college.

Meanwhile, another incident of student harassment by SFI leaders have emerged from the Government Arts College here. In leaked audio, female students are heard being verbally abused by SFI unit committee leaders for not taking part in the women’s wall formed across the state earlier this year.

Chennithala petitions Guv on college violence

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala called on the Governor and submitted a plea seeking restoration of normalcy in University College. He also requested the Governor to expedite the police inquiry into the murder. Chennithala demanded a detailed probe into the allegations levelled against the University of Kerala and the Kerala Public Service Commission.

SFI cries foul,demands probe

The SFI, which had been on the back foot after the violent incidents in University College, hit back on Tuesday alleging foul play in the recovery of answer sheets from the college union office. SFI state secretary Sachin Dev demanded a probe into the matter a day after the violent incidents on the campus. He said SFI had done everything ‘humanly possible’ at the organisational level after the violent incident on the campus.