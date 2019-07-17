Directorate to effect major changes in functioning of University College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Collegiate Education has decided to effect major changes in the functioning of University College here as part of reviving the institution, seen as a hotbed of violent brand of campus politics.

The college, which was shut down since the violent incidents on Friday, will be reopened within the next two days with police security, Additional Director of Collegiate Education KK Suma said.

In a bid to rid the campus of students who continue to pursue the same course for many years, the re-admission system will be done away with. No banners, posters or graffiti to be allowed on the campus without the permission of the principal.

Internal complaint committees to be set up in each department and classes to be conducted with the strict monitoring of the head of the department concerned and the Principal. The Chief Superintendent of Examinations in the college has been removed from the post. The Directorate of Collegiate Education will also urge the government not to conduct external examinations, including those of PSC in the college.

Minister briefs Governor

The government will take strict action for the smooth functioning of the college and will also ensure the safety of students. This assurance was given by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who called on Governor P Sathasivam at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. Jaleel said the Director of Collegiate Education has been tasked to ensure smooth academic activity in University College.

The minister’s visit came hours after the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, sought an urgent report from the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala, on the reported seizure of answer sheets from the house of the first accused in the murder attempt case at University College.

The Vice-Chancellor has informed that instructions have been given to verify the stock of answer books in all examination centres under the university. The Centres were strictly instructed to keep unused answer books under safe custody and to report the present status to the university.

Key changes

No banners, posters or graffiti to be allowed on the campus without the principal’s permission

Internal complaint committees to be set up in each department and classes to be conducted with strict monitoring