Home States Kerala

Directorate to effect major changes in functioning of University College

Internal complaint committees to be set up in each department and classes to  be conducted with the strict monitoring of the head of the department concerned and the Principal.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Collegiate Education has decided to effect major changes in the functioning of University College here as part of reviving the institution, seen as a hotbed of violent brand of campus politics.

The college, which was shut down since the violent incidents on Friday, will be reopened within the next two days with police security, Additional Director of Collegiate Education KK Suma said.
In a bid to rid the campus of students who continue to pursue the same course for many years, the re-admission system will be done away with. No banners, posters or graffiti to be allowed on the campus without the permission of the principal.

Internal complaint committees to be set up in each department and classes to be conducted with the strict monitoring of the head of the department concerned and the Principal. The Chief Superintendent of Examinations in the college has been removed from the post. The Directorate of Collegiate Education will also urge the government not to conduct external examinations, including those of PSC in the college.
Minister briefs Governor

The government will take strict action for the smooth functioning of the college and will also ensure the safety of students. This assurance was given by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel who called on Governor P Sathasivam at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.    Jaleel said the Director of Collegiate Education has been tasked to ensure smooth academic activity in University College.

The minister’s visit came hours after the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, sought an urgent report from the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala, on the reported seizure of answer sheets from the house of the first accused in the murder attempt case at University College.  

The Vice-Chancellor has informed that instructions have been given to verify the stock of answer books in all examination centres under the university. The Centres were strictly instructed to keep unused answer books under safe custody and to report the present status to the university.

Key changes
No banners, posters or graffiti to  be allowed on the campus without the principal’s permission
Internal complaint committees to be set up in each department and classes to be conducted with strict monitoring

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp