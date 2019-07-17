Don’t blame faculty, says pro-Left teachers’ body

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With University College becoming a topic of heated debate in the wake of recent violent incidents on the campus, Left-affiliated Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) has come out defending the college faculty.

In a statement, AKGCT said it was not proper to condemn the entire teaching community due to the peculiar circumstances prevailing on the campus or due to the reckless and unfortunate acts of a few individuals.

Being a government college, teachers do not serve in University College for long periods due to periodic transfers. Teachers are well rewarded for their academic sincerity and their moral values do not change according to local conditions, AKGCT noted.

The teachers’ association said a proper probe would be able to bring out the culprits behind the violent incidents on the campus and the recent suicide attempt of a girl student.

A comprehensive probe would clear the air regarding the allegations surrounding the conduct of examinations.

“If any teachers are involved in malpractices, they should be subjected to disciplinary action so as to restore faith in the examination system,” AKGCT president KK Damodaran and general secretary N Manoj said in a statement.

The statement said University College has got A grade accreditation from NAAC and has won the honour of best college over the past two years. The institution has over 3,500 students and more than 200 teachers.

Last year, the college won over 30 ranks in the Kerala University examination, the teachers’ association said.