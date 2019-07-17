Govt steps in to wake consumer forums up from slumber

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has initiated action to wake up the district consumer dispute redressal forums (DCDRF), which have been remaining dormant for a while.

A Consumer Affairs Department official said the government has decided to conduct interviews for appointing the president for Pathanamthitta on July 22 and members for Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Alappuzha forums on July 23.

Express had reported on the sorry state of the district forums, mainly due to the political indifference showed by the state governments in appointing forum members. The functioning of the forums, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, has been affected as the posts of president and members are currently lying vacant.