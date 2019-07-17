HC allows Surendran to withdraw petition
KOCHI: Setting the stage for conducting byelection in Manjeswaram assembly constituency along with five other constituencies that fell vacant recently, the High Court on Tuesday granted permission to withdraw the election petition filed by BJP leader K Surendran alleging bogus voting. It also closed further proceedings in the plea and observed there was no need to impose a cost on the petitioner considering the facts and circumstances of the case.