Killer nabbed three days after woman’s body surfaced at MCH

Police said Sathyan and Ponnamma were lottery ticket vendors and had been living together for nearly five years.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Unravelling the mystery behind the decomposed body of a woman found on the Government Medical College premises three days ago, the Gandhinagar police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the incident. TS Sathyan, 45,  from  Kozhenchery was arrested for murdering Ponnamma, 45, a native of Thrikkodithanam, near Changanassery.

Police said Sathyan and Ponnamma were lottery ticket vendors and had been living together for nearly five years. However, they got separated around five months ago. After the break-up, they often quarrelled and Ponnamma twice attacked Sathyan inflicting serious injuries on him, which prompted the latter to commit the crime.

On July 8, Sathyan lured Ponnamma to the verandah of the MCH Cancer ward at night. They engaged in an altercation there and Sathyan hit Ponnamma’s head with an iron rod. When Ponnamma tried to run away from the spot, Sathyan chased her down and repeatedly hit her with the rod. After ensuring her death, Sathyan fled from the scene leaving the body in the bushes. He also stole her gold chain weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns and lottery tickets worth Rs 3,000.

Two days after the incident, he went to Kozhenchery where he sold the gold chain in a jewellery shop. The police team, took him into custody for interrogation and recorded his arrest on Tuesday.

Background
Ponnamma and Sathyan often quarrelled and Ponnamma twice attacked Sathyan inflicting serious injuries on him, which prompted the latter to commit the crime

