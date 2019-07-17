Home States Kerala

Peermade sub-jail staff to face departmental action

The departmental action came on the basis of an investigation report filed by Prison DIG Sam Thankayyan.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department has initiated action against Peermedu sub-jail officials for their lapses in providing timely treatment to Raj Kumar, who was brutally tortured by policemen in Nedumkandam station, that finally led to his death.

Peermedu sub-jail Superintendent G Anil Kumar has been transferred to Tirur sub-jail, while Deputy Prison Officer Baston Bosco has been placed on suspension. Assistant Prison Officer Subhash, who is employed on a contract basis, has been sacked. The departmental action came on the basis of an investigation report filed by Prison DIG Sam Thankayyan.

The investigation was ordered by DGP (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh after reports emerged that suggested involvement of prison officials in the custodial death of the 49-year-old.

The Prison DIG’s report had made it clear that Raj Kumar, whose health was in a bad shape owing to the torture he had suffered in the police station, was not given timely treatment. The report, however, absolved the prison officials of the charges of beating up the inmate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp