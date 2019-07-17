Peermade sub-jail staff to face departmental action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department has initiated action against Peermedu sub-jail officials for their lapses in providing timely treatment to Raj Kumar, who was brutally tortured by policemen in Nedumkandam station, that finally led to his death.

Peermedu sub-jail Superintendent G Anil Kumar has been transferred to Tirur sub-jail, while Deputy Prison Officer Baston Bosco has been placed on suspension. Assistant Prison Officer Subhash, who is employed on a contract basis, has been sacked. The departmental action came on the basis of an investigation report filed by Prison DIG Sam Thankayyan.

The investigation was ordered by DGP (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh after reports emerged that suggested involvement of prison officials in the custodial death of the 49-year-old.

The Prison DIG’s report had made it clear that Raj Kumar, whose health was in a bad shape owing to the torture he had suffered in the police station, was not given timely treatment. The report, however, absolved the prison officials of the charges of beating up the inmate.