Pinarayi slams state police over custodial deaths, says beating accused a hobby for some

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the state police for the increasing incidents of custodial torture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said beating the accused has become the hobby for certain officers.

“Mistakes made by a section of officers have created bad impression among public. The department should rectify them and do the needful to ensure welfare of the public,” he said while addressing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

Pinarayi, who also handles the home portfolio, said those who resort to custodial torture and illegal detention would be ousted from service.

Addressing officers in the rank of DySP and above, the CM slammed a section of officers for dereliction of duty while handling the Sabarimala agitation following the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry.

Pinarayi said information was leaked from the police to extremist groups during the protest. Many senior officers hesitated to take up Sabarimala duty and instead went on leave.

Some of those who were posted at Sabarimala acted on their whims and fancies. The police lost control of the situation when women belonging to Manithi, a Tamil Nadu-based progressive outfit, attempted to trek the hills.

Asking the district chiefs to take responsibility for better coordination, the CM said they should visit police stations at regular intervals. They should also inspect major crime scenes and take strict action against communal forces that try to foment polarisation. While dealing with political issues, the police should stick to a neutral stand, he added.

Pinarayi said an organisation on the lines of C-DAC would be formed to modernise the force.Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera presented the Badge of Honour for excellence in their area of duty to 239 police officers.

Custodial death: Action against jail officials

T’Puram: The Prisons Department has initiated action against Peermedu sub-jail officials for their lapses in providing timely treatment to Raj Kumar, who was brutally tortured by policemen in Nedumkandam station, that finally led to his death. P6