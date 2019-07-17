Home States Kerala

Pinarayi slams state police over custodial deaths, says beating accused a hobby for some

Pinarayi, who also handles the home portfolio, said those who resort to custodial torture and illegal detention would be ousted from service.

Published: 17th July 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the state police for the increasing incidents of custodial torture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said beating the accused has become the hobby for certain officers.

“Mistakes made by a section of officers have created bad impression among public. The department should rectify them and do the needful to ensure welfare of the public,” he said while addressing a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

Pinarayi, who also handles the home portfolio, said those who resort to custodial torture and illegal detention would be ousted from service.

Addressing officers in the rank of DySP and above, the CM slammed a section of officers for dereliction of duty while handling the Sabarimala agitation following the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry.
Pinarayi said information was leaked from the police to extremist groups during the protest. Many senior officers hesitated to take up Sabarimala duty and instead went on leave.

Some of those who were posted at Sabarimala acted on their whims and fancies. The police lost control of the situation when women belonging to Manithi, a Tamil Nadu-based progressive outfit, attempted to trek the hills.

Asking the district chiefs to take responsibility for better coordination, the CM said they should visit police stations at regular intervals. They should also inspect major crime scenes and take strict action against communal forces that try to foment polarisation. While dealing with political issues, the police should stick to a neutral stand, he added.

Pinarayi said an organisation on the lines of C-DAC would be formed to modernise the force.Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera presented the Badge of Honour for excellence in their area of duty to 239 police officers.

Custodial death: Action against jail officials
T’Puram: The Prisons Department has initiated action against Peermedu sub-jail officials for their lapses in providing timely treatment to Raj Kumar, who was brutally tortured by policemen in Nedumkandam station, that finally led to his death. P6

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Custodial death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp