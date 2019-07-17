Plans afoot to register Trivandrum International Airport Ltd

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as hectic backroom parleys and lobbying for Trivandrum airport are going on in full swing, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has begun steps to register the newly-formed Trivandrum International Airport Ltd (TIAL), as per Companies Act.



A senior KSIDC official told Express registration process has gained pace after the state government directed KSIDC to do so. It would be completed without much delay, he said.

The state government on July 11 issued an order proposing the first board of directors of TIAL. It was a slightly modified version of a government order issued in February 2019, effecting minor reshuffle in the board of directors.

As per the new order, the new board consists of Chief Secretary Tom Jose, additional chief secretary (finance) Manoj Joshi, principal secretary of Transport (aviation) Department) K R Jyothilal, and Sanjay M Kaul, MD of KSIDC. The new order has not brought any change in the face value of the share fixed in the previous order and the number of equity shares for the state on behalf of Kerala Governor.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) sources confirmed that the letter of award to run three airports of the total six airports put up for sale, for which Cabinet approval was accorded last week, would be given to Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) this week. Further, AAI is expected to write to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking its opinion on whether AAI should extend the bid’s validity, which ends on July 31 or should it give the airport’s rights to Kerala.

At the same time, backroom negotiation for the airport is on. Though the state government exerted pressure to keep the airport in its custody, it is learnt AEL is going to have a significant share in the company and there is likely to be an understanding between the state and winning concessionaire.

KSIDC had lost to AEL in the bid for the airport conducted by the Centre as part of privatising airports. Following this, the state government upped its ante against privatisation and sought the PMO’s help.