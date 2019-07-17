Home States Kerala

Puducherry-registered vehicles: HC sets aside government order

The court also directed officers to consider and dispose of the matter after hearing them.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:18 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday set aside orders issued by Regional Transport Officers to owners of high-end vehicles registered in Puducherry to re-register them in Kerala and pay one-time life tax for using or keeping them in the state.

Meanwhile, the court upheld the amendment brought to Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation Act that allowed the state government to collect 1/15th of lifetime tax instead of just `1,500 if a vehicle registered outside the state was used here for over 30 days. Justice SV Bhatti observed the order was illegal and violated principles of natural justice. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) issued the order citing the reason that vehicle owner had registered their vehicles at Puducherry using fabricated addresses.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions challenging the legality of the action initiated by authorities under the Kerala Motor Vehicle Taxation Act against vehicles plying in Kerala that were registered in other states.

The court also directed officers to consider and dispose of the matter after hearing them. It also asked officials to give vehicle owners four weeks to file an objection to the proposed tax along with evidence to prove that they were not using the vehicles in the state or had not kept them in Kerala for 30 days.

The court also accepted the petitioners’ contention the state government cannot compel them to register the vehicle in the state. The registration certificate issued by the Assistant Registering Authorities, Puducherry is valid and there cannot be two registrations for a vehicle with an engine and chassis number, unless and until the registration is cancelled.

If the inquiry by the MVD unearthed forgery and tax evasion, the report has to be handed over to officials of the states concerned. The authorities in the state have no right to cancel the registration made in another state, held the court.

