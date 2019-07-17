Kerala govt to come up with water budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With many parts of the state reeling under acute water shortage, the Water Resources Department is all set to come up with a water budget to assess availability of water and the state’s requirement, in addition to introducing better water management practices. Budgeting is to be carried out by Haritha Kerala Mission in association with various departments like KWA, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry and Local Self-Government. Department-level discussions in this regard are to be held this month.

The budget will propose various measures to conserve water resources across the state and come up with comprehensive plans for water utilisation. The project’s aim is to implement water utilisation schemes from December. Primary data collection is to be completed before August end. Following which projects to be implemented at constituency and district levels will be finalised.

In the first phase, separate water budgets will be prepared for each region with the help of local bodies concerned. Each local body reviews water availability and requirement under its jurisdiction through scientific measures. Based on the findings, measures are taken to address the issue with technological assistance. While preparing the budget, the local bodies should also take into consideration water requirement for the future. Availability of water resources and storage tanks along with availability during different seasons are also calculated. Once the difference between the availability and requirement is identified, necessary measures are taken to address the shortage. Projects envisaged to address water shortage in each panchayat are prepared and compiled at the district level. Availability of rainwater in each region is also taken into consideration while preparing panchayat-level water budgets and subsequent plans.

Different aspects of water availability, including projects linking different water bodies, new irrigation schemes, regions which face acute water shortage during summer and water requirements for farming, are documented as part of budgeting.