University College row: KSU protests turn violent, activists barge into Kerala Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Student protests over violent incidents in University College here took a dramatic turn on Wednesday after a KSU woman activist scaled the walls of the well-guarded government secretariat and reached the entrance of the building's north block where the Chief Minister's office is located.

Waving a KSU flag, the woman protester Shilpa shouted slogans against campus violence unleashed by SFI. Male security personnel, who closed the entrance gate, watched helplessly as no women personnel were present at that moment.

Though a woman security personnel in civil dress arrived minutes later, the protester refused to budge. Soon, more women police personnel rushed to the scene and carried away Shilpa from the building.

Three KSU men, who also managed to scale the wall along with the woman, were prevented from reaching the secretariat building by the male security personnel present there.

Later, Congress MLAs PT Thomas and A Vincent staged a protest at the police additional reserve camp nearby alleging that Shilpa was cruelly beaten up by police.

A march taken out by Indian Union Muslim League's student wing MSF to the government secretariat turned violent.

After attempts to take away the 500 odd protesters using water canons and tear gas shells failed, police cane-charged the MSF activists.