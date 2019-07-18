Home States Kerala

48-year-old man jumps off bridge, dies

A 48-year-old man jumped from Vallamkulam Bridge, situated on the Tiruvalla-Kozhenchery road, into Manimala river on Wednesday.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: A 48-year-old man jumped from Vallamkulam Bridge, situated on the Tiruvalla-Kozhenchery road, into Manimala river on Wednesday.

He was travelling to Medical College with his wife in an autorickshaw when the incident happened.
The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, of Nelladu. According to people who knew Sunil Kumar, he was undergoing treatment for kidney stone at District Hospital and doctors referred him to Medical College.

He was suffering from depression caused by the disease, they said. According to police, while travelling to the hospital with his wife on Wednesday morning,

Sunil asked the auto driver to stop the vehicle, when he suddenly got out and jumped from the bridge.
His wife Jyothi immediately cried for help and locals rushed to the spot, followed by the Fire and Rescue Service and police. They found his body near the bridge around 10 am.

He reached here from UAE a week ago. He is survived by wife Jyothi and sons Pranav and Gokul. His cremation will be held on Thursday at 11 am in Nelladu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp