48-year-old man jumps off bridge, dies

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: A 48-year-old man jumped from Vallamkulam Bridge, situated on the Tiruvalla-Kozhenchery road, into Manimala river on Wednesday.

He was travelling to Medical College with his wife in an autorickshaw when the incident happened.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, of Nelladu. According to people who knew Sunil Kumar, he was undergoing treatment for kidney stone at District Hospital and doctors referred him to Medical College.

He was suffering from depression caused by the disease, they said. According to police, while travelling to the hospital with his wife on Wednesday morning,

Sunil asked the auto driver to stop the vehicle, when he suddenly got out and jumped from the bridge.

His wife Jyothi immediately cried for help and locals rushed to the spot, followed by the Fire and Rescue Service and police. They found his body near the bridge around 10 am.

He reached here from UAE a week ago. He is survived by wife Jyothi and sons Pranav and Gokul. His cremation will be held on Thursday at 11 am in Nelladu.