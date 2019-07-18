Govt encouraging encroachments in Munnar: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the state government for granting electricity and water connections to illegal constructions in Munnar, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday orally observed that the government was encouraging encroachments. “It is basically deceiving the public,” observed the court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar made the observation while considering a petition filed by Paristhiti Samrakshana Samithi, Thodupuzha, seeking to initiate contempt case against government officials for violating the court order issued on January 21, 2010.

In the 2010 order the High Court had held that no construction should be carried out in Munnar without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Revenue Department and permission from the panchayat.

The petitioner pointed out that the government has issued an order allowing KSEB to provide power connection to households and commercial buildings in Kannan Devan Hills village, Bison Valley, Chinnakanal, Santhanpara, Vellathooval, Anaviratty, Pallivasal and Anavilasam villages without insisting on an NOC.

The court flayed the government for issuing the order and asked the state attorney to inform whether the government would withdraw the order or defend it. The order granting new power connection to unauthorised constructions, hotels and restaurants in Munnar region cannot be justified. The bench observed that the government is facilitating encroachers.

The government is the custodian of the land and can assign it in public interest. While the government admits that there are encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar, it provides all facilities to the encroachers. “Its a fraud on the people,” observed the court. The court posted the case for hearing on August 1.

