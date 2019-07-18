Govt job for Rajkumar’s wife, Rs 16 L for bereaved kin

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide employment to Vijaya, the wife of the Nedumkandam custodial death victim Rajkumar. The family will be given financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh.

The decision to offer government job was taken at the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to Rajkumar’s mother Kasthuri and children Jessy (nursing student), Joshy (BCom student) and Joby (High school student). The money will be given from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The amount will be deposited in the name of the children in a nationalised bank. If needed, the guardian can take the interest amount to fund children’s education and other similar purposes. The amount will be handed over to the children once they attain the age of 18.

The assistance given to Rajkumar’s mother will be put as a fixed deposit in her name in a nationalised bank. The amount can be used for her daily expenses.

The Cabinet entrusted the District Collector with the task.