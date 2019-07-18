KK Rema extends support to Sajan’s wife

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: KK Rema, wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) supremo TP Chandrasekharan, has asked EP Beena -- whose husband Parayil Sajan took his life over Anthoor municipality’s dilly-dallying on granting building licence -- not to get affected by the smear campaign unleashed by the CPM and its media outfits.

“Whatever be the challenge you are facing now, don’t lose courage. You must withstand the whirlpool of falsehood unleashed by the CPM,” KK Rema said in her Facebook post.