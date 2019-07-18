Home States Kerala

KSEB to ensure electrical safety on school premises

KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has asked its officials to take adequate precautions to ensure electrical safety on school premises. The directive comes in the wake of a recommendation to this effect from the State Child Rights Commission.

The officials have been directed to ensure that stay wires and other electric equipment near schools are not in a hazardous condition. The safety of children should be kept in mind while new stay wires are installed. Adequate fencing should be provided around transformers, the KSEB chairman said in a circular to chief engineers.

The KSEB has also decided to conduct awareness classes at the section office-level regarding electrical safety. Safety officers should conduct an audit and take urgent steps to ensure security on school premises.
The circular directs that transformers should have lightning guard, fuse units and proper earthing. Unsafe transformers located near schools should be relocated. Adequate earthing should be ensured and warning boards should be installed on transformers, the circular said.

The KSEB has also directed its personnel to take adequate precautions to avoid accidents that may occur due to the snapping of electric lines.

