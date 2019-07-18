Man gets triple life for raping, killing minor

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Additional Sessions (POCSO) court in Kollam on Wednesday awarded triple life term to a 27-year-old man for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl at Anchal in 2017.

Rajesh was slapped with three life sentences and an additional jail term of 26 years. He was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 3.2 lakh.

According to the order, the three life terms are to run separately. The prosecutor had sought for death penalty, but the judge declared that the defendant was being excused from capital punishment after considering his age.

The court had convicted Rajesh of kidnap, rape, unnatural sex, murder and disrespect to dead body under Indian Penal Code, and charges of aggravated sexual assault and penetrative sexual assault under POCSO Act.

Rajesh, the live-in partner of the child’s aunt, used to stay with the victim’s family at Yeroor. The child’s grandmother used to drop her at tuition.

On the day of the crime in September 2017, Rajesh met the victim who was on her way to the tuition centre with her grandmother. He offered to drop her following which the grandmother returned home. Rajesh took her to a far-off rubber plantation at Kulathupuzha in an auto, strangulated her and then raped her. He abandoned the body in the plantation.

When those running the tuition centre informed the family she had not reached there, local residents and police launched a search. Rajesh was caught from Kulathupuzha. He confessed to the crime and led the police to the spot where he had abandoned the body.