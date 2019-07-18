Home States Kerala

Puttingal mishap: Judicial panel submits findings to Chief Minister

It also suggests steps to be followed by various agencies to avert similar mishaps.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The judicial commission which inquired into the cause and circumstances that led to Puttingal firework tragedy in Kollam handed over its findings to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The tragedy that happened on April 9, 2016, claimed the lives of 110 people and left more than 700 injured. The inquiry report was handed over by retired Kerala High Court Judge P S Gopinathan and retired sub-judge K Vasudevan.

It is learnt the report had incorporated the commission’s findings on charges of official apathy in preventing the disaster as well as violation of the provisions of Explosives Act 1884 and subsequent orders from the government. It also suggests steps to be followed by various agencies to avert similar mishaps.

‘Chargesheet to be filed soon’

Legal sources said the chargesheet will be submitted at the Paravur Magistrate Court soon. The chargesheet said to run into 10,000 pages lists the number of accused persons as 59. It also lists 1,658 eyewitness accounts; 1,600 documentary evidence; 480 material evidence; 110 post-mortem certificates; 110 inquest certificates and 720 wound certificates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puttingal mishap
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp