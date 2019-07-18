Puttingal mishap: Judicial panel submits findings to Chief Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The judicial commission which inquired into the cause and circumstances that led to Puttingal firework tragedy in Kollam handed over its findings to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The tragedy that happened on April 9, 2016, claimed the lives of 110 people and left more than 700 injured. The inquiry report was handed over by retired Kerala High Court Judge P S Gopinathan and retired sub-judge K Vasudevan.

It is learnt the report had incorporated the commission’s findings on charges of official apathy in preventing the disaster as well as violation of the provisions of Explosives Act 1884 and subsequent orders from the government. It also suggests steps to be followed by various agencies to avert similar mishaps.

‘Chargesheet to be filed soon’

Legal sources said the chargesheet will be submitted at the Paravur Magistrate Court soon. The chargesheet said to run into 10,000 pages lists the number of accused persons as 59. It also lists 1,658 eyewitness accounts; 1,600 documentary evidence; 480 material evidence; 110 post-mortem certificates; 110 inquest certificates and 720 wound certificates.