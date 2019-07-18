Red alert in five Kerala districts to stay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has tweaked the red alert issued in the state based on the weather models on Wednesday. As per the weather bulletin, red alerts issued in Idukki and Malappuram for Thursday will stay.

Red alerts have been issued in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam for Friday and Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday. Orange alert was sounded in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts for Wednesday. Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur for Thursday; Pathanamthitta, Kottyam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad for Friday.

Orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for Sunday.

In districts where red alerts have been issued, rainfall over 204 mm is likely to happen in 24 hours.

Rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204.5 mm will occur within 24 hours in places where orange alert has been issued.

Various agencies have been alerted to take preparatory measures in the light of red and orange alerts.