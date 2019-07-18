Selection Committee formed for Calicut varsity V-C

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam, in his capacity as the Chancellor of state universities, has approved the constitution of the selection committee for the appointment of vice-chancellor in Calicut University.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (UGC nominee), Dr V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate nominee) and the state Chief Secretary (Convener) are the members of the committee.

The Committee has to recommend the panel for selection of VC within three months from the date of its appointment, a release from Raj Bhavan said.