Home States Kerala

Attempts to scuttle investigation into student’s stabbing: Chennithala

The UDF members also protested against the hike in power tariff and the government’s attempts to scuttle the functioning of local bodies by taking away their financial freedom.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and deputy Opposition leader M K Muneer duringthe UDF legislators’ protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday alleged attempts were being made to sabotage the probe into the stabbing of a student in University College. “Officials’ reluctance to record the confidential statement of Akhil, the victim, is proof of this,” Chennithala alleged.

He was inaugurating a protest by UDF MLAs at the Secretariat here demanding an end to ‘SFI-sponsored atrocities’ and steps to restore the credibility of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The UDF members also protested against the hike in power tariff and the government’s attempts to scuttle the functioning of local bodies by taking away their financial freedom.

“The civil police officer rank list, which is fraught with irregularities, should be cancelled and a re-examination conducted,” said Chennithala, who demanded a CBI probe into the recruitments carried out by the PSC and a judicial probe into the irregularities related to the conduct of examinations by universities.

Chennithala accused Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel of extending support to the SFI. He said the LDF Government, which downplayed serious issues as ‘isolated incidents’, was a curse on the state.“In the wake of massive irregularities all around, Pinarayi Vijayan should step down from the post of Chief Minister,” Chennithala said.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy asked Pinarayi to list the steps he took after such massive irregularities were reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan University College
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp