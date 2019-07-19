Attempts to scuttle investigation into student’s stabbing: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday alleged attempts were being made to sabotage the probe into the stabbing of a student in University College. “Officials’ reluctance to record the confidential statement of Akhil, the victim, is proof of this,” Chennithala alleged.



He was inaugurating a protest by UDF MLAs at the Secretariat here demanding an end to ‘SFI-sponsored atrocities’ and steps to restore the credibility of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The UDF members also protested against the hike in power tariff and the government’s attempts to scuttle the functioning of local bodies by taking away their financial freedom.

“The civil police officer rank list, which is fraught with irregularities, should be cancelled and a re-examination conducted,” said Chennithala, who demanded a CBI probe into the recruitments carried out by the PSC and a judicial probe into the irregularities related to the conduct of examinations by universities.

Chennithala accused Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel of extending support to the SFI. He said the LDF Government, which downplayed serious issues as ‘isolated incidents’, was a curse on the state.“In the wake of massive irregularities all around, Pinarayi Vijayan should step down from the post of Chief Minister,” Chennithala said.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy asked Pinarayi to list the steps he took after such massive irregularities were reported.