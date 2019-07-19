Home States Kerala

CPM expels councillor from party over theft case

Repeated thefts at the municipality had led to levelling of allegations and counter-allegations by ruling and Opposition councillors.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

CPM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The district committee of the CPM expelled Ottappalam municipal councillor Sujatha from the primary membership of the party. She was named an accused by the police after complaints were filed by councillors and staff on different occasions stating that their cash and gold had gone missing from the municipality.

The expulsion was based on the recommendation of the Varode local committee. The expelled councillor represented Pulackaparambu ward 3, in the municipality. She was also the chairperson of the education standing committee.

The Ottappalam police had registered a case based on complaints filed by councillors and staff that, on various occasions their money and gold had gone missing from the municipal premises. Investigations were in progress and fingerprint experts were brought in as part of the probe. During the probe, councillors and employees were questioned by the police. Many of them were even ready to undergo lie detection tests.

The latest theft and registration of the case related to an incident on June 20 in which  Rs 38,000 went missing from the bag of the chairperson of a standing committee. The woman chairperson had gone to the chamber of the chairman and returned after 15 minutes. 

By that time, Rs 38,000 kept in her handbag in the almirah had gone missing. The councillor immediately informed the police and a case was registered based on the complaint. Earlier, over half-a-dozen cases of theft totalling more than Rs 1 lakh and a few sovereigns of gold were reported in the past six months. But many people who lost Rs 10,000 on various occasions failed to report the incident to the police.

TAGS
CPM
