Deaths on rail tracks increasing in Kerala

Railways to conduct awareness campaigns at stations to prevent run-over accidents

Published: 19th July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: After bridges, railway tracks are becoming one of the favourite places of people trying to commit suicide. As many as 211 persons have lost their lives on railway tracks in the Thiruvananthapuram Division so far this year, while 322 persons got killed last year.

The situation in the Palakkad Division is also worrying. In 2018, the division saw 217 fatalities while 187 people lost their lives till June this year. Worried about the increase in such cases, the Railways is planning to conduct awareness campaigns at all stations.

However, according to railway authorities, not all deaths that happen on the tracks can be classified as suicide cases. Many of the deaths have happened due to negligence on the part of the public. Recently, an inebriated man, identified as Abhilash, passed out on the tracks while trying to cross them to dispose of a liquor bottle.

“Timely action by the loco pilot of Punalur-Madurai passenger train saved his life. Another factor that played in the man’s favour was that the spot was very close to the station. Hence, the train was moving at a low speed,” said a railway officer.

“Though the loco pilot applied brakes, the momentum carried the train forward and the man got caught in the train’s front gate. It took around two hours to pull him out from under the train. Everyone, right from the Railway Protection Force, the loco pilot and locals had to pitch in to get him out,” said the officer. The position in which he fell and the train’s speed saved him, added the officer.

According to him, due to a spurt in trespassing incidents, the Railways has proposed to put up protective fencing along the tracks. “However, such a project won’t be viable in the state due to the high population density along the tracks. Though the Railways had put up barriers along the tracks in many places, which have been identified as problem areas, people still jump over them,” he said.

“People need to know that using the tracks for any purpose, be it walking or crossing, is illegal and a punishable offence. Forget compensation, the only thing a trespasser will ever get if caught is a heavy punishment under the Railways Act, 1989,” he added.

The same applies for railway personnel too, he said. “Railway personnel too are not allowed to intrude the tracks without authorisation. If they meet with an accident in such a situation, they won’t be able to claim compensation,” he said.

According to him, though there are no unmanned railway gates in the state, many people are still being knocked down by trains after they ignore the gatekeepers’ warnings. “Thanks to the presence of mind of gatekeepers, many people could be saved,” he said. 

“The tracks in the state operate two-way. Train services are run in both directions. So, if anyone wants to cross the tracks, think twice. If it is a compelling situation, make sure the tracks are clear from both directions. The signal lights will guide you,” he said.

Fatal negligence
Not all deaths that happen on the tracks can be classified as suicide cases. Many of the deaths have happened due to negligence on the part of the public.

