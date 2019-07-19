Home States Kerala

‘Dismiss officers involved in custodial death case’

The directive was given in the report submitted to Home Secretary Vishwas Mehta which was prepared by the chairman after visiting Peermade sub-jail and Nedumkandam police station.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

SI KA Sabu of Nedumkandam police station, who was arrested and under suspension in connection with the custodial death, being brought to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital following health issues | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic has directed the government to take punitive measures such as dismissing the policemen responsible for custodial torture and death.

The directive was given in the report submitted to Home Secretary Vishwas Mehta which was prepared by the chairman after visiting Peermade sub-jail and Nedumkandam police station.

The panel reported the prison officers had not recorded the injuries on Raj Kumar when he was admitted there. It stated there wasn’t any logbook to register medical condition of new inmates. It said the prison superintendent hadn’t apprised his higher officials of Kumar’s medical condition or of the non-availability of police escort to transfer him to the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp