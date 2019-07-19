‘Dismiss officers involved in custodial death case’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic has directed the government to take punitive measures such as dismissing the policemen responsible for custodial torture and death.

The directive was given in the report submitted to Home Secretary Vishwas Mehta which was prepared by the chairman after visiting Peermade sub-jail and Nedumkandam police station.

The panel reported the prison officers had not recorded the injuries on Raj Kumar when he was admitted there. It stated there wasn’t any logbook to register medical condition of new inmates. It said the prison superintendent hadn’t apprised his higher officials of Kumar’s medical condition or of the non-availability of police escort to transfer him to the hospital.