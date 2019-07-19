Home States Kerala

It's time for yummy and juicy organic Kanthalloor apples in Kerala!

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Before a fresh crop of apples from Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh hit the market, consumers in Kerala will get to taste the apples of Kanthalloor, known as the vegetable bowl of the state, as farmers have already started harvesting the fruit here.

Although apple constitutes only a small per cent of the total area under fruit crops, it is the most valued cash crop cultivated in the region and is known for its quality.

These Apples which fetch around Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kilogram, is mainly grown in Kulachivalayil, Kanthalloor, Keezhanthoor, Perumala and Puthur areas, under Kanthalloor panchayat, and in some parts of Marayur as well.

According to Kanthalloor Agriculture Officer Kovinda Raj, the total area of cultivation set aside for apples in Kanthalloor this season is two hectares.

"Around 100-150 trees can be cultivated on an acre of land, from which 3000-4500 kilograms can be harvested. If climatic conditions are favourable, 50-80 kilograms can be harvested from a healthy tree," he said.

Kovinda Raj said since apples harvested from Kanthalloor are smaller in size and colourless compared to the large, bright, dark brown apples imported from other parts of the country, they struggle to compete in regular markets.

So, farmers here directly sell their produce in the fruit markets at Marayur, Kanthalloor and Munnar, and to tourists visiting their farms.

Since Kanthalloor apples are cultivated organically, the fruits are juicier and sweeter than imported ones.

Sivakumar, a farmer at Keezhanthoor, said due to bad weather, the initial supply from the orchards this year is low. "The fruit has not attained full size and lacks colour," he said.

The season picks up by the second week of August and will reach its peak by the end of this month.

Apart from apples, farmers here cultivate plums, strawberry, passion fruit, orange, eggfruit, pomegranate and peach as well.

