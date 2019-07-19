Home States Kerala

Missing German woman was in touch with people from Bengaluru, Kerala

The two stayed at the resort in company of two other couples, who shared room adjacent to theirs.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The German woman who had gone missing upon her arrival here from Stockholm had stayed at a resort in Varkala with Muhammad Ali, a UK citizen, who accompanied her to the state.

The two stayed at the resort in company of two other couples, who shared room adjacent to theirs. The police have identified that the couples were from Bengaluru and Kerala.

Highly placed intelligence sources said the couples have been identified and they would be questioned soon. As per the sources, Liza Wiese checked in to the resort along with Muhammad Ali and they shared a room. They stayed here in the middle of March and later moved out. It was also found out that the hoteliers did not fill the mandatory ‘C’ form on behalf of the two foreigners.

Liza had gone missing from Thiruvananthapuram International airport on March 7 upon her arrival from Stockholm via Dubai. Her mother had later registered a complaint with the German embassy officials after she failed to get in touch with Liza. The probe being handled by a special police team had to toil hard as there was no evidence — electronic or physical — to suggest what happened to the German woman.
It was found the woman’s e-mail was active till March 13 and the last mail was sent to her ex-husband, who now resides in the US.

The disappearance of the 31-year-old woman had sent the police into tizzy as the woman had stayed in a commune in Sweden after her conversion to Islam. In this context the police were also probing whether her visit had any sinister intentions.

“Since we had got hold of the details of the couple, who stayed with the missing woman, we expect a breakthrough in the case soon,” said a senior cop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German woman Missing
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp