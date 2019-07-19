Missing German woman was in touch with people from Bengaluru, Kerala

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The German woman who had gone missing upon her arrival here from Stockholm had stayed at a resort in Varkala with Muhammad Ali, a UK citizen, who accompanied her to the state.

The two stayed at the resort in company of two other couples, who shared room adjacent to theirs. The police have identified that the couples were from Bengaluru and Kerala.

Highly placed intelligence sources said the couples have been identified and they would be questioned soon. As per the sources, Liza Wiese checked in to the resort along with Muhammad Ali and they shared a room. They stayed here in the middle of March and later moved out. It was also found out that the hoteliers did not fill the mandatory ‘C’ form on behalf of the two foreigners.

Liza had gone missing from Thiruvananthapuram International airport on March 7 upon her arrival from Stockholm via Dubai. Her mother had later registered a complaint with the German embassy officials after she failed to get in touch with Liza. The probe being handled by a special police team had to toil hard as there was no evidence — electronic or physical — to suggest what happened to the German woman.

It was found the woman’s e-mail was active till March 13 and the last mail was sent to her ex-husband, who now resides in the US.

The disappearance of the 31-year-old woman had sent the police into tizzy as the woman had stayed in a commune in Sweden after her conversion to Islam. In this context the police were also probing whether her visit had any sinister intentions.

“Since we had got hold of the details of the couple, who stayed with the missing woman, we expect a breakthrough in the case soon,” said a senior cop.