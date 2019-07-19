Home States Kerala

Nipah transmission from humans contained; lone patient to be discharged

After an eventful 47 days of seclusion, close monitoring and treatment, the state’s lone patient affected with Nipah virus is likely to be discharged on Tuesday.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: After an eventful 47 days of seclusion, close monitoring and treatment, the state’s lone patient affected with Nipah virus is likely to be discharged on Tuesday. This will mark an end to the Nipah scare that the state went through over the past two years.

“The patient is hale and hearty and has fully recovered from his earlier condition. Therefore, he is likely to be discharged on Tuesday,” a doctor, who is in charge of his treatment, told ‘Express’.

Health Minister KK Shailaja, District Medical Officer N K Kuttapan and District Collector S Suhas are expected to be present at the private hospital here when he is discharged. It has been three weeks since the 23-year-old engineering student, who was tested positive for Nipah virus, was shifted from the observation ward of the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Around 353 people, who came in contact with the youth, in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts were under surveillance since May.

According to Principal Secretary, Health, Rajan N Khobragade, before a formal announcement that there is no further threat of the spread of Nipah virus through human transmission is made, a confirmation of the same is required from the Indian Medical Board.

“The Medical Board is going ahead with their procedures and till now all test results from National Institute of Virology (NIV) were negative. Therefore we can say with conviction that there will be no risk of transmission of the virus from humans. However, no one would be in a position to say that the state is completely Nipah-free, as Nipah has been positively identified in fruit bats,” said Khobragade. He also added that a formal announcement would be made in two or three days.

Unlike the outbreak in Kozhikode last year, where the deadly virus claimed 18 lives, the second outbreak in Ernakulam did not result in any loss of life. “We have been closely monitoring the health condition of all persons who were in contact with the youth, categorised as ‘high risk’ and ‘low risk’. Even cleaners and passersby at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment were put under surveillance. Now the observation period of all included in the list has ended,” said Khobragade.

‘Youth has fully recovered’

“The youth has fully recovered and he is able to recall all his past activities. When he was brought to the hospital on May 30, he could hardly stand on his feet, but now his health has significantly improved,” said consultant neurologist Dr Boby Varkey Maramattom, who is treating the patient.

