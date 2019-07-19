Plus I student beaten up by seniors at school

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an alleged case of ragging, Amal Sidan, a Plus I student of MKHMMO Higher Secondary School, Manassery, was brutally beaten up by his seniors on the school premises on Wednesday morning.

Muhammed Basheer, Amal’s father, told Express that he had lodged a complaint with the principal of the school. “School authorities told us that five students, who were involved in the act, have been suspended pending investigation,” he said.

“Two days ago, Amal and his classmates were going to the school canteen. They were stopped by seniors, who said juniors were not allowed inside the canteen. When a senior student tried to grab him by the neck, Amal pushed his hands away. The attack on Wednesday morning was a continuation to that tussle,” said Basheer.

“Amal was beaten on the head and all over the body. He has headache and body pain. He also complained of pain during urination,” said Basheer.

Amal, who was admitted to KMCT Medical College Hospital, Manassery, was later discharged. However, the Mukkam police said they have not yet received a complaint in this regard.