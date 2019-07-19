Home States Kerala

Senior priest launches hunger strike

Fr Joseph Pareckattil of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese begins strike at Bishop’s House seeking end to police torture of laity, priests and convening of Synod in presence of observer from Vatican

Fr Joseph Pareckattil at Bishop’s House in Kochi on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Joseph Pareckattil, a senior priest of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, began an indefinite hunger strike at Bishop’s House here on Thursday demanding an end to ‘police torture’ of laity and priests by framing them in ‘fake cases.’  

Fr Joseph’s primary demand is that the Church Synod should be convened under an observer from the Vatican and not under Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who is an accused in criminal cases. Twelve other priests have joined Fr Joseph to extend their support by leading prayers and reading the Bible at the venue of the strike.

A senior priest belonging to the archdiocese said the indefinite hunger strike would continue till the permanent Synod of the Church intervenes to address their demands.“We decided to launch the indefinite hunger strike as the Cardinal failed to answer the queries of priests at the Forane Vicars meeting held here in the morning,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, a priest who attended the meeting.  

Fr Sebastian Thaliyan, convenor of Archdiocese protection group, an association of priests of the archdiocese, said Fr Pareckattil started ‘prayer-fasting’ representing the association. “Priests from two foranes each would take turns every day to join Fr Pareckattil in 24 hours of prayer and fasting. Laity from these two foranes would also join the priests at Bishop’s House. The prayer meet is not a public protest but a quest for truth and justice that the priests are undertaking at the house of their own archdiocese,” said Fr Thaliyan.

A day after Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of Presbyteral Council, was quizzed by the police team probing the forged document case, the priests visited the Cardinal on Thursday raising their concerns.

“Without any reason, cops are torturing our priests. We wanted to convey the matter to the Cardinal. When we sought clarification from him on his return to the archdiocese and the Media Commission release on the final decision made by the Vatican, he could not give a proper answer.  He left the meeting midway citing he had to attend a funeral,” said Fr Vailikodath.

The protesting priests are demanding reinstatement of suspended auxiliary bishops, removal of administrative responsibilities from the Cardinal and appointment of an administrative archbishop from within the archdiocese.

