Six ragging accused go into hiding

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Six students of MES Kalladi College, Mannarkad, who are the accused in the ragging incident in which a first-year student of Islamic History was left with a damaged tympanum (eardrum), have gone underground. Mohammed Dilshad, the victim, has been admitted to a private hospital in Vattambalam after Tuesday’s nightmarish experience.

Mannarkkad police have registered a case against the six under the Anti-Ragging Act. Two of the perpetrators have been identified as Mohammed Shibil, 20, and Shanil, 20. They have since been suspended from the college.

Dilshad, ‘Cherangalthodi’, Kodakkad, is a gold medallist in Wushu(traditional Chinese martial arts competition at the national level.

Following the injury, Dilshad will not be able to participate in the State Wushu Championship scheduled to get underway on Saturday.

Principal OP Salahudheen said a complaint was lodged with the UGC’s Anti-Ragging Cell. The college’s anti-ragging committee will also conduct an inquiry, he said.