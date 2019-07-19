Home States Kerala

Tamil Brahmins’ global meet to commence on Friday

Karimbuzha Raman, state president, Kerala Brahmana Sabha, will deliver the presidential address.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-day Tamil Brahmins’ global meet, being organised by Kerala Brahmana Sabha, will begin at the Marriot Hotel here on Friday. Kerala High Court judge V Chitambaresh will inaugurate the meet at 10 am.

Karimbuzha Raman, state president, Kerala Brahmana Sabha, will deliver the presidential address. Playwright S Ve Shekher will be the guest of honour. A seminar on ‘Vedic Heritage’ will be attended by Vedic scholars such as MA Lakshmi Thatcher and MA Alwar, MA Venkatakrishnan and M A Madhusudhanan. It will be followed by a musical night by Anoop Sankar and team. The second day of the meet will have seminar sessions on ‘Innovation and economic development’, ‘Relevance of chathurvarnyam’ and dharmo rakshati rakshitaha’, ‘How to work on milestones, life skills’ and, ‘Mould and forward’. The day will also have cultural events like music concerts, Kathakali and dance performances.

The third day will start with a seminar on ‘women empowerment’, which will be attended by Madras High Court judge Anita Sumanth and a few others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Brahmin Kerala Brahmana Sabha
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp