Tamil Brahmins’ global meet to commence on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The three-day Tamil Brahmins’ global meet, being organised by Kerala Brahmana Sabha, will begin at the Marriot Hotel here on Friday. Kerala High Court judge V Chitambaresh will inaugurate the meet at 10 am.

Karimbuzha Raman, state president, Kerala Brahmana Sabha, will deliver the presidential address. Playwright S Ve Shekher will be the guest of honour. A seminar on ‘Vedic Heritage’ will be attended by Vedic scholars such as MA Lakshmi Thatcher and MA Alwar, MA Venkatakrishnan and M A Madhusudhanan. It will be followed by a musical night by Anoop Sankar and team. The second day of the meet will have seminar sessions on ‘Innovation and economic development’, ‘Relevance of chathurvarnyam’ and dharmo rakshati rakshitaha’, ‘How to work on milestones, life skills’ and, ‘Mould and forward’. The day will also have cultural events like music concerts, Kathakali and dance performances.

The third day will start with a seminar on ‘women empowerment’, which will be attended by Madras High Court judge Anita Sumanth and a few others.