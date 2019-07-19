Two dead, four others hurt in gas tanker-fish lorry collision

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two persons were killed and four others injured when an LPG tanker collided with a fish-laden lorry at Koyilandy here on Thursday. The drivers of both the vehicles -- Jaffar, 47, hailing from Thirunavaya in Malappuram, and Rajendran, 48, a native of Tamil Nadu -- are the deceased.



A police officer said the mishap occurred when the lorry driven by Jaffar and the tanker with Rajendran at the wheel collided near the petrol pump at Koyilandy town around 2.40 am.

The lorry was en route to Kannur while the LPG tanker was proceeding towards Chelari LPG bottling plant. Following the accident, panic gripped the area as it was suspected gas must have leaked from the tanker. However, the fears were allayed by police and personnel from the Koyilandy Fire station who led the rescue operations.

Chinnadurai, cleaner of the LPG tanker, Bappu and Aboobacker, who were on board the fish lorry, and Rajan, asleep on the verandah of one of the roadside shops where the gas tanker came to rest after hitting the lorry, are the injured and they have been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH).



Traffic was disrupted for close to two hours on the route and it could be partially restored only around 5 am. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.