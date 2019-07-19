Home States Kerala

UDF delegation meets Governor once again seeking intervention in University College issue

This is the second time in four days that the UDF delegation is meeting the governor on the issue.

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Congress-led UDF Friday met Kerala Governor P Sathasivam demanding his immediate intervention in issues related to the University College, where a student was allegedly stabbed by SFI activists and answer sheets recovered from a key accused's house.

The delegation also wanted the LDF government to order a probe into the developments at the University College following the stabbing incident.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Sathasivam, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the governor should immediately intervene in the college issue and the matter relating to the appointments being made by the state public service commission (PSC).

Efforts are being made to sabotage the investigation in the case, Chennithala claimed, adding that there was corruption and nepotism in the preparation of PSC rank list, thus affecting the credibility of the Kerala University and the commission.

The two prime accused in the stabbing incident Sivarenjith and A N Nazeem were ranked first and 28th in the PSC rank list for appointment of civil police officers.

The state's higher education sector is in tatters and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel have not taken any efforts to put the system in order, Chennithala alleged.

It is not only as a governor, but as chancellor of the Kerala University and an official in-charge of PSC appointments that Sathasivam's urgent intervention in the matter is required, he added.

The governor had Thursday, described as "very disturbing" the developments in the University College and had earlier sought a report from the university vice-chancellor on the seizure of answer sheets and an official seal of the director of physical education from Sivarenjith's house.

Sivarenjith is accused of stabbing the student and was arrested along with Nazeem, another accused in the case.

Jaleel had also called on the governor and briefed him about the steps being taken by the government in connection with the recent developments in the University College.

Trouble started in the University College in the heart in the heart of the city on July 12 after a final year BA Political Science student, Akhil, was stabbed allegedly by pro-CPI(M) Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists.

Seven students were suspended from the college and five of them were arrested in connection with the case. All the arrested belong to the SFI. Protsts broke out in the campus after the incident with students demanding action against the accused.

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) are on an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat demanding action against SFI leaders.

