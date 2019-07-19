Home States Kerala

Writer OP Joseph passes away

O P Joseph, writer and former public relations manager of Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT), passed away here on Thursday.

KOCHI: OP Joseph, writer and former public relations manager of Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT), passed away here on Thursday. He was 93. He was the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad (1975), its vice-president (1994), general council member of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi (1976) and its executive committee member (2001).

He has 30 books to his credit - both original and translations. He is a recipient of Kerala Sahitya Academy award in 1993 for the best travelogue ‘Jeevithahladathinte Niranilavu’. In 1994 he received the Film Critics Award for the article ‘Kalayum Manushyarum’ in a cinema journal published from Kolkata. In 1993 he got the Akshaya  Pusthaka Nidhi Award from Mahakavi Akkitham.  In 1960 he joined FACT.

In 1985 he retired from FACT after serving the organisation as its public relations manager for 25 years. He is also one of the founder members of the Public Relations Society of India and became its national president in 1984. His wife is late Katherine. He is survived by children Sandhya, Shelly (general manager, South Indian Bank ) Sheela and Subha. The funeral will be held at St Dominic’s church, Aluva, at 3 pm on Friday.

