3 jail officials suspended following torture plaints

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A surprise inspection conducted at Viyyur district jail by DGP Rishiraj Singh on Friday revealed custodial torture by officials. In quick response, three assistant prisons officers were suspended from service and 38 officials transferred out of the district.

Over 30 inmates of Viyyur district jail, including those who were brought from Palakkad district jail following overcrowding there, complained that they were physically tortured by jail officials.

“As the inmates complained about torture, the jail doctor was called in and a thorough examination was conducted on the inmates,” said Sam Thankaya, DIG Prisons (Central Zone). As per the medical report, scars and wounds were found on the body of the prisoners following which action was taken against officials.

Ex-asst superintendent to be questioned

According to officials, a former assistant superintendent, who is under training at Kerala Police Academy after he got selection as SI, would also be questioned in connection with the torture.



Action is likely against the District Jail Superintendent as well. At present, Viyyur district jail has 202 inmates.

Though there are complaint boxes in the jail for inmates to lodge their grievances, nobody has come out with complaints as they are afraid to do so.