Church row: Priests to decide on ending hunger strike after talks

However, there has been no official word yet from the Church.

The indefinite hunger strike launched by Fr Joseph Pareckattil at Bishop’s House, Ernakulam, completed its second day on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following marathon talks at Mount St Thomas on Friday, the standoff in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is heading towards a conclusion, with priests claiming the discussions ended on a positive note. According to a source, of the five demands raised by the priests, four elicited a positive response during the dialogue with senior bishops.

The move to hold urgent talks came in the wake of priests intensifying their protest at the Bishop’s House on Thursday. Moreover, Fr Joseph Pareckattil is on an indefinite hunger strike which began on Thursday.
And a source said barring Mar Jacob Manathodath, the remaining members of the Permanent Synod -- Mar Andrews Thazhath, Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, and Mar George Njaralakkat -- took part in the discussions, with Mar Joseph Perumthottam and Mar Joseph Kallarangat too joining in.

Priests of the archdiocese, including Fr Sebastian Thaliyan, convener of Priests’ Association, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan,  Presbyteral Council secretary and Fr Benny Maramparambil held discussions with the bishops. 

“We will take a decision on ending the hunger strike after discussions with other priests belonging to the archdiocese,” said a senior priest.
A source said the decision of the Permanent Synod, which is yet to be held, will be binding. Additionally,  faithful supporting Cardinal George Alenchery also turned up the Bishop’s House to register their protest against the priests. 

“If the priests continue their protest, we will be forced to stage a parallel protest. As the head of the Church, the Cardinal must be obeyed,” said Melbin Mathew of Indian Catholic Forum. 
Riju Kanjookaran, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) general secretary, said those who have now come out against the priests were nowhere to be seen when the archdiocese was in the throes of a financial crisis. 

Pala Bishop lends support to Cardinal

Kottayam: Even as the rift between two factions in the Syro-Malabar Church is widening, Mar Joseph Kallarangattu, bishop of Pala diocese, came in support of Cardinal Mar George Alenchery. At a function in Bharananganam, Bishop Kallarangattu said no one has the right to question Syro-Malabar Church Synod and its head. “Laity, individual or clergy can’t question the synod. People should withdraw from the new tendency to question the church head,” he said.

