Home States Kerala

Dams welcome downpour; seas rough along Kerala coast

Heavy rain lashes state for the second straight day; low-lying areas inundated

Published: 20th July 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain lashed the state for the second straight day on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and spreading panic among people living on river banks. Dams recorded marginal rise in water level. The sea turned rough and seven fishermen went missing, for whom searches have been launched. Waves as high as 3.2 metres lashed the coastal areas. 

Floodwaters washed away a man in Tiruvalla while three people died in rain-related accidents in Ernakulam district.

The State Disaster Management Authority has sounded an alert after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram.

Red alert has been issued for Kasaragod (Saturday), Kozhikode and Wayanad (July 21- 22), and Idukki (July 22) as very heavy rain (more than 204 mm per hour) is forecast in these districts. 
Kasaragod collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in the district on Saturday.

Periyar, Pamba, Meenachil, Manimala and Muvattupuzha rivers breached banks. The shutters of four dams Pambla, Kallarkutti, Malankara and Bhoothathankettu were opened as water level inched closer to full reservoir level. Control rooms have been opened in all taluks in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heavy rain Kerala monsoon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp