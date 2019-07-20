Dams welcome downpour; seas rough along Kerala coast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain lashed the state for the second straight day on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and spreading panic among people living on river banks. Dams recorded marginal rise in water level. The sea turned rough and seven fishermen went missing, for whom searches have been launched. Waves as high as 3.2 metres lashed the coastal areas.

Floodwaters washed away a man in Tiruvalla while three people died in rain-related accidents in Ernakulam district.

The State Disaster Management Authority has sounded an alert after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram.

Red alert has been issued for Kasaragod (Saturday), Kozhikode and Wayanad (July 21- 22), and Idukki (July 22) as very heavy rain (more than 204 mm per hour) is forecast in these districts.

Kasaragod collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in the district on Saturday.

Periyar, Pamba, Meenachil, Manimala and Muvattupuzha rivers breached banks. The shutters of four dams Pambla, Kallarkutti, Malankara and Bhoothathankettu were opened as water level inched closer to full reservoir level. Control rooms have been opened in all taluks in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.